AFU General Staff confirms defeat of Penzanefteprodukt, Russians in Belgorod region and other targets

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Ukrainian defenders hit an oil depot, a radar station and a cluster of invaders in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories, reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command confirmed that the Penzanefteprodukt oil depot in Penza, Russia, was hit as part of a "systematic and systematic reduction of offensive capabilities and military and economic potential" of the Russian Federation.

"A fire was reported at the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified. The oil depot is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army," the General Staff said.

The distance from the oil depot to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine is about 600 kilometers in a straight line.

The military also reported the damage to the Podlyot radar in the temporarily occupied Crimea near the village of Frunze.

In addition, the General Staff added, in the occupied part of Donetsk region and in the Russian Belgorod region, the defenders struck the concentration of the invaders' manpower – losses are being clarified.