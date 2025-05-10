Amid allegations of truce violations, Pakistan declares commitment to ceasefire

Islamabad and New Delhi blame each other for similar incidents

Celebrations in Pakistan to mark the ceasefire (Photo: REHAN KHAN / EPA)

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the country "remains committed to the faithful implementation of the ceasefire" with India, amid accusations of truce violations from both sides, CNN reported.

Pakistan's diplomatic mission accused India of violating the ceasefire "in some areas," without providing specific details, but said its armed forces were handling the situation "responsibly and with restraint."

Islamabad noted that in their opinion, any issues regarding the observance of the ceasefire should be resolved through communication at "appropriate levels", and called on the troops on the ground to act at their own discretion.

The previous evening, Indian Foreign Minister Vikram Misri announced repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the past few hours.

"The armed forces are responding adequately and appropriately and are taking these violations very seriously," the official said.

India called on Pakistan to take "appropriate measures to address these violations and treat the situation with all seriousness and responsibility." Misri added that his country's military had been instructed to "act decisively" on incidents along the border and the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir province.

Pakistan's information minister, however, denied India's claims of ceasefire violations by his country.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have called today's ceasefire a "victory over India," and the country's citizens are taking part in celebrations.