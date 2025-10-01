Amid the blackout, the EU calls on Russia to immediately stop hostilities around the ZNPP
The European Union calls on Russia to immediately cease hostilities around Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and urgently restore external power supply, which is a prerequisite for nuclear safety. About this it says a spokesperson for the EU External Action Service said in a statement.
The spokesperson emphasized that the blackout at ZNPP, which began last week, is the tenth since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
"This is the longest and most serious outage yet, especially as the fighting continues to prevent repairs and reconnection of power lines. We call on Russia to immediately cease all military operations around the nuclear power plant to ensure that power is restored as soon as possible," the statement said.
The spokesperson emphasized that Russia must immediately, unconditionally and completely withdraw all its forces, military equipment and other unauthorized personnel from ZNPP and the entire territory of Ukraine.
"The return of ZNPP to the full control of competent and legitimate Ukrainian authorities is the only long-term solution to minimize the risk of a nuclear accident with global consequences," the EU emphasized.
- on September 23, the Ministry of Energy reported that Zaporizhzhya NPP the tenth blackout occurred since the beginning of the occupation. The station switched to diesel generators.
- on September 27, the Foreign Minister said that Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its power grid and involve the IAEA in this. The occupiers have already laid 200 kilometers of power lines.
- on September 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation at ZNPP was critical, one of the Russian generators has already failed.
