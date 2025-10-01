Amid the blackout, the EU calls on Russia to immediately stop hostilities around the ZNPP

The blackout at ZNPP, which began last week, is the tenth since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: facebook.com/zapnpp)

The European Union calls on Russia to immediately cease hostilities around Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and urgently restore external power supply, which is a prerequisite for nuclear safety. About this it says a spokesperson for the EU External Action Service said in a statement.

The spokesperson emphasized that the blackout at ZNPP, which began last week, is the tenth since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

"This is the longest and most serious outage yet, especially as the fighting continues to prevent repairs and reconnection of power lines. We call on Russia to immediately cease all military operations around the nuclear power plant to ensure that power is restored as soon as possible," the statement said.

The spokesperson emphasized that Russia must immediately, unconditionally and completely withdraw all its forces, military equipment and other unauthorized personnel from ZNPP and the entire territory of Ukraine.

"The return of ZNPP to the full control of competent and legitimate Ukrainian authorities is the only long-term solution to minimize the risk of a nuclear accident with global consequences," the EU emphasized.