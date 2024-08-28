Analyst explains nuances of Belarusian exercises near Chornobyl: "Attempt to appease Kremlin"

Lukashenko and Putin relax in Karelia, Russia, July 26 (Photo: EPA-EFE / ALEXANDER KAZAKOVSPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT)

The current exercises in Belarus are being conducted near the Ukrainian borders and against the backdrop of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's (AFU) operation in the Kursk Oblast, and this is an attempt to appease the Kremlin, political analyst Igor Tyshkevich told LIGA.net.

Tyshkevich says that Belarus demonstratively deployed equipment for exercises after accusations from Russia. Allegedly, Alexander Lukashenko withdrew troops from the border with Ukraine, which supposedly allowed Kyiv to redeploy several brigades involved in the Kursk operation.

"Initially, Lukashenko's propagandists tried to work on this theme informationally – it didn't help. So they announced exercises to appease the Kremlin," says Tyshkevich.

Tyshkevich believes these exercises are more of a political rather than a military game.

"The exercises will end in a week or two, and the troops will return home. Wagner mercenaries will continue to be used in political squabbles. There aren't many of them. Lukashenko has turned them into his devoted janissaries who owe everything to the regime. No one will throw them as expendable material for sabotage groups in the Chornobyl zone," he says.



