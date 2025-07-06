Armenia denies reports of an expansion of Russia's military presence on its territory
Armenia has denied reports that Russia is accelerating the deployment of troops to its military base in Gyumri to increase military and political pressure on the countries of the South Caucasus. This was stated by the spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ani Badalyan.
The statement says that the information about the alleged accelerated deployment of military presence in Armenia is false.
"The Republic of Armenia reaffirms its principled position that the territory of the Republic of Armenia cannot be used by third countries to conduct military actions against any of the neighboring states," the spokeswoman said.
On July 5, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported that Russia had accelerated the staffing of its military base in the Armenian city of Gyumri to increase military and political pressure on the countries of the South Caucasus.
"The deployment of Russian troops in Armenia is an element of the Kremlin's comprehensive strategy aimed at destabilizing the global security situation. Along with escalating the interethnic conflict, Moscow is increasing its military presence in the Caucasus," emphasized Andriy Yusov, a representative of the intelligence service.Gюмri is home to the 102nd Russian military base – the largest military facility of the occupiers in the South Caucasus. The personnel strength is approximately 5000 (2500 Russians and 2000 Armenians). The facility houses S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and MiG-29 fighter jets.The base was established in 1995. According to the current agreement between Yerevan and Moscow, it will operate until 2044.In sync with the confrontation between Russia and Azerbaijan , the relations of the aggressor country with Armenia are also deteriorating .