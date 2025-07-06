Armenia denies reports of an expansion of Russia's military presence on its territory

Armenia has stated that the information about the alleged accelerated deployment of military presence is false.

Ani Badalyan (Photo: x.com/ArmSpoxMFA)

Armenia has denied reports that Russia is accelerating the deployment of troops to its military base in Gyumri to increase military and political pressure on the countries of the South Caucasus. This was stated by the spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ani Badalyan.

The statement says that the information about the alleged accelerated deployment of military presence in Armenia is false.