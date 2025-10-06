"As far away from the front line as possible." Syrsky said that more and more training centers are moving

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the commander-in-chief)

More and more training centers of the Ukrainian military are moving inland due to the threat of Russian air strikes. About reported commander-in-сhief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi based on the results of the relevant monthly meeting.

"At the same time, given the drone and missile threat, we are working to strengthen the security of training centers. They are increasingly moving inland, as far away from the front line as possible. In this regard, the task is to ensure high standards of training in remote locations as well," said the military commander.

Syrskyi also noted that the meeting discussed quality control of training at training centers, optimization of their organizational structure, deployment of basic general military training using funds of mechanized brigades, the role of army corps in training, etc.

The chief of staff reminded that now the BZVP lasts 51 days and includes the course anti-drone warfare and other elements that meet the requirements of modern technological warfare.