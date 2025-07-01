The term of the Basic Training Program will be extended: recruits will be taught to fight off attack drones

The training will last two days longer. Syrskyi explained the importance of quality training for recruits

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The period of basic general military training for recruits will be extended again – up to 51 days (compared to 49 days now). This was announced by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a monthly meeting on improving the quality of training in the army and strengthening security in training centers.

"The effectiveness of our units, the number of enemies destroyed, and the life of the soldier himself depend on the soldier's training," he emphasized .

Two days added to the 49-day air defense course to train servicemen to counter enemy drone attacks.

"This is one of the innovations of the sixth edition of the EWP program, which is being finalized," noted Syrsky .

He also reported on the development of basic training in the rear areas of the brigades.

"We are aware of the complexity of the situation and are strengthening the psychological training of servicemen, which is an integral part of their combat readiness," the Armed Forces chief added .