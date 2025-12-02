Assault troops start checking after DeepState's statement about fake video from Pokrovsk

the 425th Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a fake video that was supposed to "refute" Russian footage, DeepState analysts say

Russian invaders (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

The DeepState analytical project has accused the 425th separate assault regiment Skelya of publishing a video from Pokrovsk generated by artificial intelligence on its page. The Command of the Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported LIGA.net the company said that an internal investigation is underway.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 2, DeepState reported telegram channel that Ukrainian defenders had allegedly posted a fake video from Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Read also the 425th Assault Regiment was dubbed one of the biggest violators of human rights in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"The most obvious fact in the footage is a pedestrian crossing sign that decided to dance," the post reads.

The project analysts explained that the enemy spread footage of their presence in the central part of Pokrovsk, where they filmed a video with a tricolor.

"And over time, a fake video appears on network X on page 425 of the OSHP, which was generated by AI to 'refute' the Muscovites, which does not add to public confidence," DeepState noted.

The Command of the Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated LIGA.net that an internal audit is underway. They promised to report on its results later.

At the time of publication of the news, the video mentioned by DeepState was not available on Skela's X-account.

Screenshot: DeepState