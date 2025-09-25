the 425th Assault Regiment was dubbed one of the biggest violators of human rights in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The newly created assault troops may include a number of units, including the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya", which has a "mixed reputation" for human rights violations..
Two interlocutors familiar with the situation and Olga Reshetylova, the Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Their Families, told this in a commentary to analysis LIGA.net
According to the interlocutors, there are many questions, in particular, about the ethics of the command of this unit.
Reshetylova confirmed LIGA.net that the 425th Regiment is indeed one of the biggest violators of human rights in the Defense Forces.
According to her, there are regular complaints about beatings of servicemen, illegal deprivation of liberty, and psychological pressure.
"Unfortunately, these facts are confirmed during the investigation, but I have never seen an effective response from the command to stop the violations," Reshetylova emphasized .
As for other assault units, she said, there are also complaints, but their number is generally proportional to the "average in the ward" in the Defense Forces.
"Sometimes more, sometimes less, but at least the commanders respond to our appeals and we can work with them. They solve the problems of servicemen, try to eliminate violations, and we have established interaction with them," Reshetylova said .
On August 31, 2025, the soldiers of the regiment liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast.
