Commissioner Reshetylova says that the Skelya regiment regularly receives complaints about beatings of servicemen and illegal deprivation of liberty

The newly created assault troops may include a number of units, including the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya", which has a "mixed reputation" for human rights violations..

Two interlocutors familiar with the situation and Olga Reshetylova, the Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Their Families, told this in a commentary to analysis LIGA.net

According to the interlocutors, there are many questions, in particular, about the ethics of the command of this unit.

Reshetylova confirmed LIGA.net that the 425th Regiment is indeed one of the biggest violators of human rights in the Defense Forces.

According to her, there are regular complaints about beatings of servicemen, illegal deprivation of liberty, and psychological pressure.

"Unfortunately, these facts are confirmed during the investigation, but I have never seen an effective response from the command to stop the violations," Reshetylova emphasized .

As for other assault units, she said, there are also complaints, but their number is generally proportional to the "average in the ward" in the Defense Forces.

"Sometimes more, sometimes less, but at least the commanders respond to our appeals and we can work with them. They solve the problems of servicemen, try to eliminate violations, and we have established interaction with them," Reshetylova said .

REFERENCE. The 425th Battalion was created in 2022 and named after its commander Yuriy Harkavyi's call sign, "The Rock". In 2025, it was scaled up to a regiment. He took part in the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, including being one of the first to enter Izyum in the fall of 2022. He also took part in a counteroffensive in the south in the summer of 2023, including taking prisoners and storming Russian positions in the village of Robotyno.



