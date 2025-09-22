Assault troops will increase defense activity and effectiveness of counterattacks – General Staff

According to the General Staff spokesman, the Assault Forces should act as a rapid response force

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The creation of the Assault Troops should increase the activity and resilience of defense and make counteroffensive operations more effective. This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform reported major Andriy Kovalev, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the Assault Forces are defined as rapid response troops that operate where a threat has suddenly arisen, for example, in the event of a breakthrough in defense or the loss of a position or settlement.

"Their main mission is to arrive quickly, deploy, engage in combat, destroy the enemy and restore lost positions," Kovalev explained.

The spokesperson emphasized that assault units do not have fixed defense areas and are not intended to hold lines for a long time – their tasks are primarily offensive, assault and raid operations.

"They are highly mobile and autonomous, often used as part of assault companies or battalions that operate in isolation from the main forces in the lanes of other brigades that have suffered losses," Kovalev said.

In offensive operations, assault troops can be used as assault battalions or regiments to break through defenses or capture important areas and settlements, as well as to ensure the further introduction of the main forces into the battle.

"Separate assault regiments and battalions of the Armed Forces have repeatedly proved their effectiveness during active operations in Kursk, Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv regions and many other key frontline areas," said the spokesman.