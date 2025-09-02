At least 1000 people killed in Sudan by landslide
A massive landslide has destroyed a village in the Marra Mountains in western Sudan, Africa. At least 1,000 people died as a result, reports Reuters citing the Sudan People's Liberation Army group.
The landslide occurred on August 31 after several days of heavy rains. The village, which was under the rubble, was completely leveled. It is noted that only one person survived.
The group that controls the territory in the Darfur region has appealed to the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations to help search for the bodies.
The newspaper adds that the two-year civil war has left more than half of the population on the brink of starvation and millions of people displaced. The capital of North Darfur state, El Fasher, is under constant shelling.
كشفت السلطة المدنية في مناطق سيطرة حركة تحرير #السودان بقيادة عبد الواحد عن وفاة جميع سكان قرية ترسين في وسط جبل مرة نتيجة انزلاقات أرضية أمس الأحد.- Sudan News (@Sudan_tweet) September 1, 2025
الانزلاقات الأرضية المُدمّرة للقرية الواقعة في وسط جبل مرة حدثت بسبب الأمطار الغزيرة التي هطلت خلال الأسبوع الأخير من شهر أغسطس.. pic.twitter.com/PFycp1xGbe
- on July 30, 2025, in the Russian Kamchatka, a the strongest earthquake in more than 70 years. Almost 2 million people in Japan called to evacuate due to the threat of a tsunami.
- The Telegraph reported that in Russia, as a result of the tsunami the submarine base could be damaged.
- on September 1, hundreds of people were killed and injured as a result of the earthquakethe attack in eastern Afghanistan.
Comments (0)