At least 1000 people killed in Sudan by landslide

Only one person survived the landslide that occurred after heavy rains

Sudan (Illustrative photo: Flickr)

A massive landslide has destroyed a village in the Marra Mountains in western Sudan, Africa. At least 1,000 people died as a result, reports Reuters citing the Sudan People's Liberation Army group.

The landslide occurred on August 31 after several days of heavy rains. The village, which was under the rubble, was completely leveled. It is noted that only one person survived.

The group that controls the territory in the Darfur region has appealed to the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations to help search for the bodies.

The newspaper adds that the two-year civil war has left more than half of the population on the brink of starvation and millions of people displaced. The capital of North Darfur state, El Fasher, is under constant shelling.