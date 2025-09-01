More than 600 people died in Afghanistan as a result of the earthquake

At least 1500 people were injured in an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan

Hundreds of people have been killed and injured as a result of the earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan. This was reported by Reuters with reference to local authorities.

The magnitude of the earthquake was six. As of Monday morning, September 1, 622 people were reported dead and 1,500 injured.

In Kabul, the capital, health authorities said rescuers are rushing to reach remote villages in an area that has been plagued by earthquakes and flooding for a long time.

"According to only a few clinics, the number of injured exceeds 400 people, and the death toll is in the dozens," said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the country's Interior Ministry, which is controlled by the Taliban. He warned of a possible increase in the number of victims .

This earthquake was the deadliest in Afghanistan since June 2022, when tremors of 6.1 magnitude killed at least 1,000 people.

Reuters Television footage shows helicopters transporting casualties and residents helping soldiers and medics carry the wounded to ambulances.

