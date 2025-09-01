More than 600 people died in Afghanistan as a result of the earthquake
Hundreds of people have been killed and injured as a result of the earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan. This was reported by Reuters with reference to local authorities.
The magnitude of the earthquake was six. As of Monday morning, September 1, 622 people were reported dead and 1,500 injured.
In Kabul, the capital, health authorities said rescuers are rushing to reach remote villages in an area that has been plagued by earthquakes and flooding for a long time.
"According to only a few clinics, the number of injured exceeds 400 people, and the death toll is in the dozens," said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the country's Interior Ministry, which is controlled by the Taliban. He warned of a possible increase in the number of victims .
This earthquake was the deadliest in Afghanistan since June 2022, when tremors of 6.1 magnitude killed at least 1,000 people.
Reuters Television footage shows helicopters transporting casualties and residents helping soldiers and medics carry the wounded to ambulances.
???? Afganistan'da 6,0 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.- NE KADAR OLDU? (@ne_kadarolduTR) September 1, 2025
Deprem sonucu 250'den fazla kişi hayatını kaybetti ve 500 kişi yaralandı. pic.twitter.com/o7EaqDFmqm
JUST IN: ???????????? Massive earthquake hits Afghanistan, more than 622 dead. #Afghanistan #AfghanistanEarthquake pic.twitter.com/xgdgbzkxtY- Global South News (@globalsouthinfo) September 1, 2025
- On July 30, 2025, the strongest earthquake in more than 70 years occurred in the Russian Kamchatka region. In Japan, almost 2 million people were urged to evacuate due to the threat of a tsunami.
- The Telegraph reported that a submarine base in Russia could be damaged by the tsunami.
Comments (0)