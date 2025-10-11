At least 27 people die in Mexico due to heavy rains

Due to heavy rains in Mexico, in addition to the dead, several more people are missing

A rainstorm in Mexico (Photo: EPA)

In Mexico, at least 27 people have been killed by heavy rains that caused landslides, and several more are missing. About reports Reuters.

It is noted that heavy rains have led to power outages and rivers overflowing their banks in several states.

In particular, in the state of Hidalgo, according to the civil defense, 16 people were killed, about 1,000 homes and hundreds of schools were damaged.

Puebla Governor Alejandro Armenta said that at least nine people were killed in landslides and other emergencies, and five others were reported missing. The authorities also reported two more deaths in the state of Veracruz.

The Defense Ministry reported that it had deployed more than 5,400 personnel to help monitor the situation, evacuate and clean up the affected areas.

At the same time, storms Raymond and Priscilla continue to bring rain to the Baja California peninsula and the western coast of Mexico.

Por favor medios de comunicación difundan que en Poza Rica Veracruz y al rededores necesitamos ayuda por inundaciones! #ayuda #Mexico #PozaRica #inundaciones pic.twitter.com/9ehR3zbnuE - Lisshen ziada. (@Jimensita) October 10, 2025

🚨 Poza rica , Veracruz , Fonden :

Porque así están disfrutando lo votado en Poza Rica, Veracruz.

🚬

La gobernadora @rocionahle decía que el río Cazones no se iba a desbordar.

🤡@PartidoMorenaMx prefiere andar defendiendo a Venezuela y Palestina y México en la mrda.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.. pic.twitter.com/VeQ2rdoiNW - Porque es tendencia en México (@XQestendenciaMX) October 10, 2025