At least three prosecutors who investigated the riots at the Capitol by Trump supporters have been fired in the US – AP
The U.S. Department of Justice has fired at least three prosecutors who handled criminal cases related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. This is the latest in a series of actions by the Donald Trump administration against officials involved in these investigations, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the Associated Press.
According to them, among those fired were two prosecutors who held leadership positions and oversaw investigations in the Office of the Federal Prosecutor in Washington, as well as a rank-and-file official who handled cases related to the storming of the Capitol.
AP obtained a letter sent to one of the officials: the document, signed by Attorney General Pam Bondi, did not state the reason for the immediate dismissal.
The Ministry of Justice declined to comment to the media.
As AP notes, the agency previously fired employees who worked on investigations against Trump and demoted a number of executives, which was seen as an attempt to purge the agency of lawyers who were considered insufficiently loyal.
Among other things, in February several prosecutors involved in the investigation of the January 6 riot were demoted, including the official who headed the division investigating the Capitol takeover.
- In January 2025, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who led two criminal investigations into Trump, resigned.
- After the politician's victory in the November 2024 election, Smith terminated the investigation into both cases, citing the long-standing US Department of Justice policy against prosecuting sitting presidents.