At least three prosecutors who investigated the riots at the Capitol by Trump supporters have been fired in the US – AP

The official letter does not state the reasons for the immediate dismissal, the media notes

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

The U.S. Department of Justice has fired at least three prosecutors who handled criminal cases related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. This is the latest in a series of actions by the Donald Trump administration against officials involved in these investigations, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the Associated Press.

According to them, among those fired were two prosecutors who held leadership positions and oversaw investigations in the Office of the Federal Prosecutor in Washington, as well as a rank-and-file official who handled cases related to the storming of the Capitol.