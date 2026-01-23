At the front, a wounded soldier was successfully evacuated from the gray zone to the NRC in 11th attempt – video

The soldier was wounded during a small arms battle and was in the gray zone behind enemy positions

A soldier controls the NRC (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The military successfully evacuated a wounded soldier who was trapped in a gray zone near enemy positions. It took 11 attempts to extract him using a ground robotic system, reported in the First Separate Medical Battalion of the Third Army Corps.

The operation, called "Twice," was conducted together with the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, whose soldier was shot during a small arms battle. After his injury, the brigade decided to evacuate him with robots, but the situation was complicated by the fact that the battle was behind enemy lines.

The team made eight evacuation attempts, but they were unsuccessful. After that, the first medical battalion was involved in the operation. It was decided to use an NRC equipped with an armored capsule to transport the wounded.

Two attempts were unsuccessful – in both cases, the NRCs were lost. However, the 11th attempt was successful: the soldier was evacuated, taken to a safe area and provided with the necessary medical care. Now the soldier continues treatment, his life is not in danger.

The total length of the route was 64 km, and the mission lasted 5 hours and 58 minutes. The UAS moved at an average speed of 14 km/h and a maximum speed of 34 km/h.