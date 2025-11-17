"At Trump's own discretion": Graham reveals what will be in new bill to restrict Putin

The new document will give the US president "more flexibility and authority" to force the Russian dictator to the negotiating table, senator said

Lindsey Graham (Photo: ABIR SULTAN/EPA)

The new bill will allow the American president Donald Trump at its discretion, to impose secondary sanctions and duties against countries that continue to buy Russian resources., said republican senator Lindsey Graham.

He wrote that "with President Trump's blessing," Congress will move forward with a bipartisan sanctions bill against Russia that will give the US president "more tools to end the bloodbath in Ukraine."

"The legislation allows the US president to impose secondary sanctions and tariffs – at his discretion – on countries who continue to buy cheap Russian oil and gas, propping up Putin’s war machine", Graham explained.

According to him, the bill is designed to give Trump "more flexibility and power" to force the Russian dictator to the negotiating table, putting pressure on both him and the countries that support him, such as Iran.

The politician also said that this bill has "strong bipartisan support" in both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate.

Graham noted that Trump's recent sanctions against two of Russia's largest oil companies "have made a big difference", adding that the bill "will continue the momentum to end this war honorably, justly and once and for all."