Austria shooting: Farewell video and homemade bomb found on suspect

The suspect previously studied at the gymnasium where he committed the shooting.

Illustrative photo (Photo: Flickr)

A farewell video he sent to his mother and a homemade explosive device were found on the suspect in the shooting at the BORG Gymnasium in Graz, Die Presse reports .

The suspect is a former student at the gymnasium. He is a 21-year-old Austrian from the Graz-Umbeng district. The man legally owned the weapons used in the shooting – a long-barreled weapon and a pistol.

During a search of the man's apartment, investigators found a farewell video he had sent to his mother, as well as a bomb made from a pipe.

The shooting at the gymnasium occurred on the morning of June 10. Initially, nine people were reported dead.

According to updated information, 11 people died in the shooting. Among the dead were eight students and two adults. One woman died in hospital from serious injuries.

Another 11 people were injured, some seriously, one person is in very critical condition. The suspect himself committed suicide.

The youngest victim was 14 years old, and the other young victims were between 15 and 17 years old.