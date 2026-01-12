Authorities announce additional payments to power engineers restoring facilities after Russian attacks

PM spoke about the preparation of payments to specialists who work in the cold at the sites of "arrivals"

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Energy

Ukrainian power engineers will be paid extra for restoring infrastructure after Russian attacks, said prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"We are introducing additional payments to power engineers working in the repair and restoration teams of energy companies. This applies to specialists who go directly to the place of arrival in the cold and restore the supply of heat, electricity, water and gas," the official said.

Svyrydenko said that she had instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Finance, to submit such a decision to the government.

"It is our duty to constantly thank the people who continue to work and restore power facilities in record time, despite the frost and shelling," the PM said.

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after talking to Sviridenko, reported that the government will propose how to "significantly increase" the salaries of such power engineers for each month of winter.

The prime minister and the president did not say how much extra money would be paid to specialists.