Beijing responds to the detention of Chinese in Kyiv on suspicion of espionage

China says it will protect the rights of its citizens if they are involved in the case

A Chinese citizen detained by the SBU (Photo: SBU press service)

China is checking the information about the detention of two Chinese citizens in Kyiv on suspicion of espionage. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning during a press conference.

According to her, China is checking this information, and if its citizens are involved in the case, "we will safeguard their lawful rights and interests in accordance with law."

The day before, on July 9, the Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of two Chinese citizens – a father and son.

According to the investigation, they tried to pass secret documentation about the Ukrainian Neptune missile system to their country's intelligence services.