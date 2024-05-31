White House confirms ATACMS cannot be used for strikes deep into Russia

Michael Carpenter says American long-range weapons should be used by Ukrainians for self-defense on their territory

The United States will not allow Ukraine to use American long-range ATACMS missiles to strike targets inside Russia, Michael Carpenter, the director for Europe at the White House National Security Council, said in an interview with TSN during Ukraine's national telethon.

"This does not apply to ATACMS for long-range strikes, as they are intended to enable Ukraine to defend itself, and this has been President Biden's consistent position throughout the war," he said.

On May 31, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially confirmed that Washington had permitted Kyiv to strike deep into Russia using American weapons. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that the ban on the use of ATACMS missiles remains in place.

