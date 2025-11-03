The delivery of an unspecified number of British missiles was carried out in order to provide the Armed Forces with supplies before the winter

Storm Shadow missile (Photo: Wikipedia)

The UK government has provided Ukraine with new batches of Storm Shadow cruise missiles so that Kyiv can continue its long-range strike campaign against Russia. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

The delivery of an unspecified number of missiles was made to provide Ukraine with supplies ahead of the winter months. According to the interlocutors, London did so amid fears that the Kremlin would intensify attacks on civilians.

Britain's actions became known after the US President Donald Trump again excluded the possibility of providing Ukraine's Tomahawk missiles.

British missiles have helped the Defense Forces attack vulnerabilities in Russia. In October, the Ukrainian military claimed to have hit a Russian chemical plant with these long-range British-made weapons, journalists recalled.

Storm Shadows are high-precision air-launched guided missiles with a range of more than 250 kilometers. The British government does not disclose how many missiles it has provided to Ukraine during the war and does not regularly publish announcements about deliveries.

On October 21, the General Staff reported that Defense forces attacked Bryansk Chemical Plant. Storm Shadow missiles were used for the attack.