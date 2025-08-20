Bloomberg: Maloney offers 'light NATO' guarantees for Ukraine, but no membership

The "light NATO" format may provide for a rapid response by Ukraine's allies in the event of a second attack

Georgia Maloney (Photo: EPA)

Prime Minister of Italy Georgia Maloney has proposed to European leaders a plan to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in the format of collective assistance, which does not include NATO membership. Bloomberg reports reported interlocutors who are familiar with the discussions.

According to the interlocutors, although the "light NATO" format does not comply with the principle of the Alliance's collective defense, it will provide that countries that have signed bilateral agreements with Ukraine will be obliged to promptly discuss options for response in the event of an attack.

Options would include providing Kyiv with rapid and sustained defense support, economic assistance, and sanctions against Russia. However, it is not clear whether such plans imply that European countries will send their military to Ukraine.

According to the interlocutors, the discussions are in the process of change and are subject to change.