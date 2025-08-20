Bloomberg: Maloney offers 'light NATO' guarantees for Ukraine, but no membership
Prime Minister of Italy Georgia Maloney has proposed to European leaders a plan to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in the format of collective assistance, which does not include NATO membership. Bloomberg reports reported interlocutors who are familiar with the discussions.
According to the interlocutors, although the "light NATO" format does not comply with the principle of the Alliance's collective defense, it will provide that countries that have signed bilateral agreements with Ukraine will be obliged to promptly discuss options for response in the event of an attack.
Options would include providing Kyiv with rapid and sustained defense support, economic assistance, and sanctions against Russia. However, it is not clear whether such plans imply that European countries will send their military to Ukraine.
According to the interlocutors, the discussions are in the process of change and are subject to change.
- on August 17, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Trump was ready to join the security guarantees for Ukraine, which "will be similar to NATO's Article 5".
- on August 19, the "coalition of the willing" at a regular meeting took the following steps to support Ukraine, in particular, they agreed to meet with the U.S. military to discuss security guarantees and the extension of sanctions pressure on Russia.
- On the same day, Trump said that The United States will not send military to Ukraine, but will help "in the air".
