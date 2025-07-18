Bloomberg: US, UK in talks to buy Patriot missiles for Ukraine
The United Kingdom may join the U.S. offer to purchase weapons for Ukraine, and negotiations are at an early stage. A person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg .
According to him, negotiations are ongoing with the United States, Britain itself, and a number of other European countries, but no final decision has been made yet.
It is noted that at a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 17, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hinted at such plans. He was asked whether Britain was ready to join US President Donald Trump's plan to supply Patriot missiles by selling them to European allies.
"We are working with our allies to provide the capabilities and the necessary reserve to ensure that any capability in Ukraine is effective," Starmer said .
- on July 17, the British prime minister said that plans to send peacekeepers to Ukraine are ready to be implemented, as far as possible.
- The German chancellor said that Ukraine will receive long-range weapons in the coming weeks and months. Its position will be "much better," he said.
- The position of European countries on the purchase of weapons for Ukraine is divided. Some states are ready to finance, namely Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. while France and Italy and Czech Republic refused to participate in this plan. Finland has not yet decided on its position.
Comments (0)