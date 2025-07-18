Bloomberg: US, UK in talks to buy Patriot missiles for Ukraine

The final decision on the purchase has not yet been made, but Starmer noted that work with allies is ongoing

Keir Starmer (Photo: ERA/BETTY LAURA ZAPATA)

The United Kingdom may join the U.S. offer to purchase weapons for Ukraine, and negotiations are at an early stage. A person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg .

According to him, negotiations are ongoing with the United States, Britain itself, and a number of other European countries, but no final decision has been made yet.

It is noted that at a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 17, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hinted at such plans. He was asked whether Britain was ready to join US President Donald Trump's plan to supply Patriot missiles by selling them to European allies.

"We are working with our allies to provide the capabilities and the necessary reserve to ensure that any capability in Ukraine is effective," Starmer said .