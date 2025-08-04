Body of sixth person killed in July 31 attack in Kramatorsk removed from rubble
The death toll in Kramatorsk has risen to six due to an enemy guided missile strike on a five-story building on July 31. This was reported to by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.
Rescuers pulled the body of another victim, a girl born in 2004, from the rubble of the house, Kramatorsk City Council reported. The number of wounded as of August 4 is 11.
A search and rescue operation is underway at the site of the destroyed house. Four more people are under the rubble.
- The enemy attacked the high-rise building in the afternoon of July 31. One person was immediately reported dead and 11 wounded. At least 30 houses and 13 cars were also damaged.
- On August 1, it was reported that the number of victims had increased to three – one of the wounded died in hospital.
- On August 3, five victims were reported – rescuers recovered two bodies at once.
