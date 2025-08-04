Body of sixth person killed in July 31 attack in Kramatorsk removed from rubble

Four more people are under the ruins of the house, search operation continues

A destroyed house (Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin)

The death toll in Kramatorsk has risen to six due to an enemy guided missile strike on a five-story building on July 31. This was reported to by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.

Rescuers pulled the body of another victim, a girl born in 2004, from the rubble of the house, Kramatorsk City Council reported. The number of wounded as of August 4 is 11.

A search and rescue operation is underway at the site of the destroyed house. Four more people are under the rubble.