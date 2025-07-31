Russia targeted a five-story building in Kramatorsk: one dead and one wounded

Half of the house was destroyed by enemy fire

Kramatorsk is hit (Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin)

Russia has targeted a five-story building in Kramatorsk, leaving one dead and one wounded. This was reported to by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.

As reported in the Kramatorsk City Council, the enemy attacked a residential area in the city center around 14:42. According to reports, at least one person was killed and 11 others were wounded, including one in serious condition.

According to Mr. Filashkin, half of the house was destroyed to the ground. Emergency services are working at the scene.

"I urge you once again: be responsible! Evacuate in time!" he urged.

According to preliminary data, Russians could have dropped a guided aerial bomb on the building.