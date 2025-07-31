Russia targeted a five-story building in Kramatorsk: one dead and one wounded
Russia has targeted a five-story building in Kramatorsk, leaving one dead and one wounded. This was reported to by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.
As reported in the Kramatorsk City Council, the enemy attacked a residential area in the city center around 14:42. According to reports, at least one person was killed and 11 others were wounded, including one in serious condition.
According to Mr. Filashkin, half of the house was destroyed to the ground. Emergency services are working at the scene.
"I urge you once again: be responsible! Evacuate in time!" he urged.
According to preliminary data, Russians could have dropped a guided aerial bomb on the building.
- On the night of July 31, the Russians struck Kyiv with drones and missiles. As of 4 p.m., reported nine dead and 135 wounded.
- The enemy used 309 drones and eight Iskander-K missiles to attack Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 288 UAVs and three missiles.
