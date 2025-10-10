Britain delivers hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine five months ahead of schedule

Luke Pollard (Photo: Labor Party website)

Ukraine has received hundreds of air defense missiles from the UK several months ahead of schedule. This became known during a visit to Kyiv by Luke Pollard, the British Minister of Defense for Defence Preparedness and Industry, who led a British delegation, said the press service of the state government.

The missiles, manufactured by Thales in Belfast as part of the UK's support program, are used to protect Ukraine's airspace and were delivered five months ahead of schedule. These are lightweight multi-role missiles LMM.

"Developing industrial partnerships is important so that we can learn from their experience and together build the industrial base we need to defend the UK, deter our adversaries and support Ukraine," Pollard said following the visit.

He also said that Britain is strengthening its unwavering commitment to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian invasion. This year alone, London will spend 4.5 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) on military support for Ukraine.

The Minister added that this is more than ever before.

"Developing industrial partnerships is important so that we can learn from their experience and together build the industrial base we need to defend the UK, deter our adversaries and support Ukraine," Pollard said following the visit.

REFERENCE The LMM (Lightweight Multirole Missile) is a British-made lightweight, multi-purpose guided missile developed by Thales Air Defense. It is designed to engage small surface targets, drones, lightly armored vehicles and helicopters at low altitudes. The missile is about 1.3 meters long, weighs 13 kg and has a 3 kg warhead. Its range is up to 8 km. The LMM uses laser semi-active guidance, which ensures high accuracy and minimal collateral damage. The missile can be launched from helicopters, ships or ground launchers.

In September 2024, it was reported that Britain will transfer Ukraine will receive 650 universal small-sized multi-purpose guided missiles LMM.

On September 15, 2025, it was reported that in 2026 it was planned to open the largest in the UK a drone manufacturing plant. These drones are supplied to Ukraine.