Britain reacts to Zelensky's statement about their details in Russian weapons

The residence of the British Prime Minister (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA)

The United Kingdom is making every effort to stop British companies from exporting weapons parts to Russia. A British government spokesman said this in response to the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Sky News.

According to him, London is making every effort to stop the export of weapons parts to Russia by British companies.

The spokesman added that the government takes reports of such exports "extremely seriously" after Zelenskiy mentioned British companies among those supplying parts used in Russian weapons.

"We have banned the export of thousands of goods to Russia, including all military items that Ukraine has brought to our attention, and together with our international partners have imposed the most stringent package of sanctions ever imposed on a major economy," the government spokesman emphasized.

According to him, any company found guilty of committing an offense may face criminal prosecution or large financial penalties.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that the drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine on the night of October 5 had more than 100,000 foreign components. He mentioned companies from the United States, China, Taiwan, as well as Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands.

On October 5, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 496 drones and 53 missiles. The defenders of managed to shoot down or suppress 493 UAVs and 39 missiles.

The JFO reported that the invaders targeted infrastructure in a number of regions. In particular, a family of four, including a child, was killed in the Lviv region as a result of the Russian attack.