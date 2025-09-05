Britain has a new Foreign Minister, and Lemmy will become Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice

The British Foreign Office will be headed by Yvette Cooper, who was previously the Home Secretary

David Lemmy (Photo: Dan Himbrechts/EPA)

The United Kingdom has reshuffled its Cabinet of Ministers, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs. This was reported by the TV channel Sky News.

David Lammy, who headed the British Foreign Office, will become Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be headed by Yvette Cooper, who previously served as the Minister of the Interior.

And Shabana Mahmood will be appointed as the head of the British Interior Ministry. Before that, she served as Minister of Justice.

The move will be seen as a blow to Cooper, who has made it her priority to stop migrant boats heading to Britain – and now she is being removed from that role.

But it's a much bigger blow for Lemmy, who was promised five years in the post by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, most recently in November. But to soften the blow, he has apparently been offered the role of Angela Rayner, who resigned as deputy prime minister on Friday, according to media reports.

On the other hand, this is a clear promotion for Mahmoud, elevating her to one of the most important roles in the government.

It also means that for the first time in history, the three most powerful ministers in the government will be women.

On September 5, 2025, British Deputy Prime Minister Rayner resigned due to a tax evasion scandal. She incorrectly paid stamp duty on a property worth 800,000 pounds.