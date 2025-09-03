British minister witnesses live the consequences of Russia's massive attack on the British Council building in Kyiv

The Kingdom's Defense Ministry said that the country will not "jeopardize peace by forgetting about war"

John Healеy next to the British Council building in Kyiv (Photo: X / Ministry of Defense)

Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom John Healеy visited the British Council building in Kyiv, which was damaged as a result of Russia's massive attack on the Ukrainian capital on August 28. About reported in the X department of the official.

"We will not jeopardise the peace by forgetting about the war. A war Putin continues to wage. Today in Kyiv the defence secretary John Healey saw first hand the damage inflicted on the British Council building by Russian strikes last week, some of the deadliest of the war," the post reads.

The British Council is an agency of the United Kingdom government that promotes the country's culture abroad.

Organization building and representation of the European Union were damaged during Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on August 28. Because of this, the United Kingdom and the EU Russian diplomats were summoned.

The attack on Kyiv that day claimed the lives of 25 people, including four children, reported Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city military administration.