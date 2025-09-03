On Wednesday, September 3, British Defense Secretary John Healey arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit. This was reported by the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Denys Shmyhal.

Ukrainian minister personally meets British counterpart at train station.

"During the meeting, we will coordinate the main issues of the next meeting in the Ramstein format to be held in London and joint defense projects," Shmyhal wrote.

He added that important bilateral decisions are being prepared that will strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries.

Earlier, Shmyhal announced the next Ramstein in September under the British chairmanship. Later it became known that the meeting will take place on September 9.