Britain tells about its soldier killed in Ukraine
On Tuesday, December 9, a lance corporal of the British Armed Forces was killed in Ukraine. Details about the soldier reported Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.
The agency confirmed that the deceased was George Hooley, a lance corporal in the Parachute Regiment. This is an elite unit of British Airborne.
Hooley was 28 years old.
The day before, the British Defense Ministry reported that the soldier was injured "in a tragic incident while observing the testing of a new defense capability (weapon – Ed.) by the Ukrainian military".
The report stated that it happened behind the front line.
- Earlier, at the end of October, it became known that Britain will provide to Ukraine 5000 new multi-purpose missiles.
