British Foreign Secretary: Talks may continue in 2026 due to Putin's ambitions
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may continue in 2026 due to the ambitions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This opinion was voiced by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in an interview with The Guardian.
"In my sober assessment, Putin is not ready for serious negotiations. He still has maximalist and imperialist ambitions," the British minister said .
He noted that the struggle that Ukraine is waging with the support of the UK, Europe and the US is enormous. Even if the world left the Ukrainians without help, Lemmy believes they would continue their guerrilla warfare – "their faith in the country is so strong, and it's inspiring," he said .
"I suspect that the negotiations will still be ongoing a year from now. The question is how seriously Russia takes these negotiations," the minister summarized .
- on August 1, Trump announced the losses of Russia and Ukraine in a full-scale war. According to him, the Kremlin's losses in 2025 are about 14 times higher than Ukraine's.
- President Zelenskyy reiterated his readiness to meet with dictator Putin after his statements about ending the war, but on the terms of 2024.
- Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's goal is to end the war in 2025.
