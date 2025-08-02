British Foreign Secretary: Talks may continue in 2026 due to Putin's ambitions

The main question of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is how seriously the Kremlin takes them, Lemmy said

David Lammy (Photo: x.com/DavidLammy)

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may continue in 2026 due to the ambitions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This opinion was voiced by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in an interview with The Guardian.

"In my sober assessment, Putin is not ready for serious negotiations. He still has maximalist and imperialist ambitions," the British minister said .

He noted that the struggle that Ukraine is waging with the support of the UK, Europe and the US is enormous. Even if the world left the Ukrainians without help, Lemmy believes they would continue their guerrilla warfare – "their faith in the country is so strong, and it's inspiring," he said .

"I suspect that the negotiations will still be ongoing a year from now. The question is how seriously Russia takes these negotiations," the minister summarized .