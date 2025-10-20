Bulgaria is ready to provide its airspace for Putin's flight to Budapest

Bulgaria's foreign minister says that so far Moscow has not requested a flight with the dictator

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during the summit in Alaska on August 15 (Photo: EPA)

Bulgaria will allow an aircraft with Vladimir Putin to fly through its airspace to facilitate the planned meeting between the Russian dictator and the US president Donald Trump in the Hungarian capital Budapest. This was stated by the head of Bulgarian diplomacy, Georg Georgiev, on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, reports media Euractiv.

"When efforts are made to achieve peace, if the condition for this is to have such a meeting, it is most logical that such a meeting should be mediated in [all] possible ways," the official said.

Georgiev added: "How is it proposed to hold the meeting if one of the participants cannot get to it?"

The minister also confirmed that Moscow has not yet submitted a request for Putin's plane to fly over the territory of Bulgaria.

The state does not share a border with Hungary, but both countries border Serbia, which has "strong historic links with Moscow," and a route through Bulgaria would significantly reduce the Russian dictator's flight time, the media notes.

The only other route that does not involve flying over EU or Ukrainian airspace involves flying over the Mediterranean Sea and then Montenegro or Albania before reaching Budapest via Serbia.

Bulgaria and Hungary are currently members of the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Putin for his involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children during the war.

However, in April 2025, Hungary announced its withdrawal from the ICC, which will come into force in June next year.