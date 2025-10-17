The EU froze the assets of the dictator and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, but did not ban them from entering, Hipper said

Vladimir Putin (Photo: BRICS)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be able to attend talks with the US President Donald Trump in the Hungarian capital Budapest. This follows a statement by European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper during the briefing.

The official noted that the European Union has frozen the assets of Putin and the head of the Kremlin's diplomacy Sergey Lavrov, but never banned them from traveling to the block.

"At the moment, the meeting [in Budapest] is not confirmed. We won't comment on hypothetical scenarios, but if it were to happen purely factually, it would not fall under the travel ban as such," Hipper explained.

Regarding the fact that Russian civilian aircraft are banned from flying over EU member states due to sanctions, the spokesperson noted that each country in the bloc can individually decide to deviate from these restrictions.