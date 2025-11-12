Business Insider: Ukraine is preparing to deploy a "wall of drones" in the near future

The system can operate without a GPS signal and in autonomous mode, and it is planned to be used in the rear

A first-of-its-kind "drone wall" may appear in Ukraine to counter Russian drones. This is reported by Business Insider with reference to the system's developer, a representative of the Western company Atreyd.

The wall is expected to consist of several dozen small UAVs whose task is to intercept an approaching enemy drone by blowing it up in the sky. An Atreyd spokesman compared it to a "minefield of flying drones.".

The system has already been shipped to Ukraine, and the company expects it to be operational within a few weeks. The battery-powered drones can carry small explosives and use artificial intelligence to change the structure of the wall. In the sky, they form something like a curtain.

A special feature of the system is the ability to work in the absence of a GPS signal. It is equipped with a pre-installed 3D map of its area of responsibility. The drones can operate at an altitude of several thousand meters and have a special system to prevent cases of "friendly fire".

the "drone wall" can operate completely autonomously, but this function can be disabled and an emergency switch can be activated. It is expected that one person will be able to control 100 drones.

It is noted that the tests of the system were "100% successful," but the deployment of the "wall of drones" will be the first known case of its use in any conflict. It is expected to provide Ukraine with a new level of protection against Russian air attacks .

Initially, the "wall of drones" is planned to be used to protect cities and critical infrastructure. However, in the future, they want to deploy it closer to the front line to protect against planned bombings.

"We consider ourselves to be the last line of defense," said an Atreyd spokesman.

It is claimed that the cost of the system is inexpensive and amounts to "several thousand dollars". And the drones that did not explode can return to the launch pads and be used the next time.