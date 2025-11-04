Poland plans to create its own "drone wall" separately from Europe's initiative

Poland intends to start applying drone protection within three months after the announcement of its creation

Cezary Tomczyk (Photo: x.com/CTomczyk)

Poland is planning to create its own drone defense within a few months, separate from the EU's "Drone Wall" initiative. This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk in an interview with Bloomberg.

In November, the Polish Defense Ministry plans to announce investments in technologies for detecting, suppressing, and neutralizing enemy drones as part of a broader air defense program. Polish companies will have to win at least half of the contracts.

The ministry also intends to use the new EU defense loan program SAFE. According to Tomczyk, the EU's drone wall may "complement" Poland's system in the future.

"We agree with the idea of strengthening airspace protection over the entire European Union and are ready to consider external proposals and solutions. But we prioritize national projects. If there are any external instruments, we will take full advantage of them," he said .

The first capabilities for countering drones are to be put into operation within three months after the program's announcement, and the system is expected to be completed in two years.

"Weapons to combat drones should be comprehensive. It should consist of various sensors and actuators that work simultaneously, first detecting and identifying objects, and then neutralizing them," said the deputy minister .

He noted that the experience of using drones in Ukraine and Russia shows that strengthening Poland's capabilities in this area "should be a priority" on land, in the air, and on water.