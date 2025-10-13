Kallas on drone defense: Europe needs interceptors, sensors and more

Kaya Kallas (Photo: ERA)

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas listed what the allies need for anti-drone defense against Russia. She voiced the needs at a press conference with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during a visit to Kyiv on October 13 .

Kallas noted that Europe is adopting a lot from Ukraine, in particular, experts are showing Europeans how the anti-drone system looks and works, as well as what elements it includes.

"We need sensors, anti-drone systems, interceptors. It is clear that in order to supply this, we also need funds. We can also work with the Ukrainian industry. We need technological changes," she said .

The EU representative noted that drones are cheaper than missiles, which is why the EU should find funds and conclude relevant agreements with Ukraine.

Sibiga noted that Ukrainian air defense systems should be integrated into the NATO or European defense system. According to him, against the backdrop of massive Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, it is necessary to support Ukrainian UAV production both domestically and in partnership with allies. After all, we are talking about "common security.".

"The European Union now needs our combat experience in dealing with such a challenge as drone attacks. The EU may believe that it is not yet at war with Russia, but Russia is already in an undeclared hybrid war with Europe," he said .