By flying drones into Poland, Russia wants to extend the "gray zone" of danger to the West – former US ambassador

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russia seeks to intimidate NATO and force Poland and other members of the Alliance that it considers its "legitimate zone of control" (the Baltic States and Romania) to accept the weakening of their security, said former US ambassador to Poland Daniel Fried for LIGA.net text, commenting on the situation with the September 10 Russian drone attack on the country.

"Russia is seeking to expand the "gray zone" of danger. In this way, it is seeking Western consent to its claims to dominate Ukraine now, which is a prelude to extending this domination to the West," the diplomat said.

At the same time, he added that Moscow may be overestimating its capabilities: if the Western allies act decisively, the dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to be defeated.