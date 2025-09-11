By flying drones into Poland, Russia wants to extend the "gray zone" of danger to the West – former US ambassador
Russia seeks to intimidate NATO and force Poland and other members of the Alliance that it considers its "legitimate zone of control" (the Baltic States and Romania) to accept the weakening of their security, said former US ambassador to Poland Daniel Fried for LIGA.net text, commenting on the situation with the September 10 Russian drone attack on the country.
"Russia is seeking to expand the "gray zone" of danger. In this way, it is seeking Western consent to its claims to dominate Ukraine now, which is a prelude to extending this domination to the West," the diplomat said.
At the same time, he added that Moscow may be overestimating its capabilities: if the Western allies act decisively, the dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to be defeated.
Meanwhile, military analyst Johnson and Polish MEP Bedron said LIGA.net that the flight of drones to Poland was a deliberate action of the Russian Federation, not an accident, and this is part of the Russia's strategy of "reflexive control".
- Military expert Bardo believes that with the drone attack on Poland on September 10, Russia wanted to gain military data on this country and NATO.
