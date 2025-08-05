By the end of the year, the Russians want to form 10 new divisions, two of which have already been created

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

The Russians aim to form 10 new divisions by the end of 2025, and two have already been created. About reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a meeting on the results of the Defense Forces' activities in July.

He stated that total Russian losses in July amounted to more than 33,200 people, which is 800 more occupants than the previous month. Nevertheless, Russia is increasing its grouping by 9,000 people every month.

"The Russian leadership aims to form 10 new divisions by the end of the year, and two have already been created," Syrsky said.

The Chief of Staff added that Ukraine has no choice but to continue mobilization measures, improve combat training and strengthen the unmanned component of the troops.

REFERENCE. A division in the Russian armed forces is a large tactical unit designed to perform combat missions, usually as part of an army or corps. Divisions are of different types, including motorized rifle, tank, aviation, and other types depending on the type of troops. A division usually consists of a command (headquarters), units and subunits. The number of personnel in a division usually ranges from 10,000 to 20,000.

On May 26, 2025, the head of the SZR stated that russia's total mobilization resource is 25 million people. But there are only 3 million people who are actually trained.

On July 11, it was reported that contract with the Russian army is signed by an average of 1,200 people every day. This allows us to recruit more than 30,000 soldiers every month.