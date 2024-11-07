'Can we decide for ourselves?': Zelenskyy on Russia's $300 billion frozen assets

The president said that Ukraine knows how to allocate Russia's frozen $300 billion

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Russia's $300 billion in frozen assets belong to Ukraine and the country should decide how to use them, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference following the European Political Community summit.

According to Zelenskyy, international institutions estimate that Ukraine has suffered approximately $800 billion in damages from Russian attacks. When asked about the possibility of Donald Trump withdrawing support for Ukraine, the president suggested using these funds instead.

"Can we take $300 billion, support our people, and use this money to buy weapons worldwide? Can we decide for ourselves what weapons we need? Can we decide how to spend this money? Can European countries stop blocking these funds? Can we just receive the money stolen by Russian murderers and oligarchs?" Zelenskyy asked.

The president proposed using the funds to provide housing for Ukrainians whose homes were destroyed by Russia. He noted that some citizens were forced to move to Europe because they couldn't find a way to rebuild their lives in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that the issue is primarily about Europe, not the United States, as most of Russia's frozen assets are in Europe. He urged Europe to act independently of the US and make "strong decisions," pointing out that the funds would still remain within the EU.

He added that Ukraine would use the money to purchase weapons from Europe and the US, as well as invest in its own, more cost-effective weapons production.