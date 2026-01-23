CEC recognizes Karabuta as elected MP instead of deceased Kabanov

Serhiy Karabuta ran in the early parliamentary elections as a Servant of the People candidate under #156

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Parliament's press service)

The Central Election Commission has recognized Serhiy Karabuta as the newly elected MP to replace Oleksandr Kabanov, who died last week. This is stated in the message commissions in social networks.

The CEC has received a document from the Verkhovna Rada on the early termination of the parliamentary powers of MP Kabanov, who passed away on January 14.

He was elected at the early parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate constituency from Servants of the people.

The CEC reviewed the document and recognized Karabuta, the next candidate in line on the SN list under No. 156, as the elected deputy in the said election.

To be registered as an MP, he or she must submit the documents specified by the electoral law to the commission no later than the 20th day. The CEC makes a decision no later than the fifth day after receiving them.

In his biography website the CEC states that Karabuta is 43 years old, and at the time of the election he was the director of Tropicana Travel LLC.