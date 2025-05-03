Changes have come into effect at the military trainings for former "limitedly fit"

This refers to those personnel who have been determined to be suitable for service in rear positions

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

For servicemen who previously had the status of "limitedly fit", an updated basic combined military training program (BZVP) has been in effect since May 1. This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom).

The agency announces the following changes:

→ reduction of the preparation period to one month (instead of 45 days);

→ reduction in physical activity levels;

→ formation of separate training units for such people.

The changes apply to military personnel recognized as fit for service in support units, security units, territorial recruiting centers, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, as well as in logistics, communications, and security units.

These are people who have just been called up for service, and those who previously studied at military departments or are re-taking the military service training course for various reasons.