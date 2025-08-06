China has stated that the process of resolving the "crisis" in Ukraine has reached a critical point

The statement came amid the meeting between Witkopf and Putin and the expiration of Trump's deadline

Wang Yi (Photo: CGTN)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi believes that the process of peaceful settlement in Ukraine is at a critical juncture. He stated this during a phone call with Celso Amorim, Brazil's special advisor to the president on international affairs.transmits Chinese diplomatic service.

According to Wang Yi, the "Six-Point Consensus" on the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine through negotiations, jointly reached by China and Brazil, played a positive role in de-escalating the "crisis".

"Russia and Ukraine have already started negotiations, taking an important step forward. The current process of resolving the crisis has reached a critical point," he said.

Wang Yi and Amorim agreed to continue promoting a ceasefire and to intensify mediation efforts to "facilitate dialogue between the two sides."

The statement was made against the backdrop of meeting of the special envoy the US president Steve Wittkopf with the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin, which is taking place on the eve of the American president's deadline Donald Trump for Russia.