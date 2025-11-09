China suspends ban on exports of a number of critical items to the United States

Beijing lifts restrictions on exports of certain materials to the United States for a year

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (Photo: YONHAP/EPA)

China has suspended its ban on the export of "dual-use goods" to the United States related to a number of critical chemical elements. This was said by the Ministry of Commerce of China, reports Reuters.

These are gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials. These elements are used by the American industry, in particular, for the manufacture of electronics.

The decision will remain in effect until November 27, 2026. The ban was announced in December 2024.

The Chinese agency also suspended stricter inspections for end users and use for dual-use graphite exports to the United States, which had been in place since the same time.

Earlier, on November 7, China announced the suspension of other export control measures introduced in early October, including expanded restrictions on certain rare earth materials and lithium battery cells.

After meeting with the head of China Xi Jinping on October 30, US president Donald Trump announced that the countries have reached a trade agreement for a period of one year.

