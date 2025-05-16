China's Foreign Ministry speaks about the talks in Istanbul. Hopes for an agreement acceptable to all parties

Lin Jian (Photo: Jessica Lee/EPA)

China hopes that the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will result in a peace agreement acceptable to all parties. This was announced at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, the newspaper Le Figaro.

He said he hopes for a fair and lasting peace deal between Russia and Ukraine as Moscow and Kyiv prepare to hold their first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman expresses hope that "all parties concerned will continue negotiations".

"Negotiations to reach a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties to achieve a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis [as Russia's war against Ukraine is traditionally called in China]," Lin emphasized .

on May 16, Anadolu reported that two meetings of delegations from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States are scheduled in Istanbul to negotiate an end to the war.

Negotiations have already taken place between delegations from Ukraine, the United States and Turkey.