CIA chief names measures that could finally destroy Russia's military economy

Sanctions pressure on Russia and its accomplices, as well as more military aid to Ukraine, can change the dynamics at the front

David Petraeus (Photo: EPA/Pawel Supernak)

Former Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) David Petraeus believes it is possible to destroy Russia's military economy. He said this in an interview with Welt.

"Now there is an opportunity to finally destroy Russia's military economy, as well as to punish those who contribute to it. Those who sell all the components, chips and parts that allow the Russian military-industrial complex to continue producing weapons systems, ammunition, etc.", he said .

According to Petraeus, sanctions against buyers of Russian oil and gas should be adopted as soon as possible. Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries also contribute to the destruction of the enemy's economy.

CIA chief also says Russia's social security fund may run out of money next year.

In addition, it is important that Ukraine has a sufficient number of drones and self-propelled howitzers to strike at the occupiers' troops.

Petraeus believes that these factors will allow Ukrainians to "stop the Russians on the battlefield," and then Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will realize that he cannot afford to continue this war.

"If you combine all of these measures-to destroy the Russian military economy, to punish those who facilitate it, and to support Ukraine even more than we have done so far-you will change the dynamics on the battlefield," the former CIA chief summarized .