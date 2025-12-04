Commander Rubak: "Kilzona is expanding towards the Russians

The enemy's area of attack ranges from 5 to 10 km, and in some places work can be carried out up to 15 km in depth

Soldiers of the 150th Brigade (Photo: Yulia Kochetova)

On the Pokrovske and Novopavlivske directions, the killzone is expanding toward the Russians. It can range from 5 km to 15 km, said LIGA.net rubak commander of the 150th separate reconnaissance and strike battalion, alias Molfar, whose unit operates in the above-mentioned areas of the frontline.

At the same time, the military has not recorded any hard advance of the "kilzone" toward the Defense Forces.

"The distance from which the pilots work remains unchanged. That is, we are going to the same distances we have been working from before. But, of course, we are improving some technologies and changing approaches to work deeper from the same distance," Molfar said.

According to the officer, the quality of drones and their number are increasing, and the movement of enemy infantry or equipment is quite difficult. The buffer zone is being consolidated, and everyone is trying to find more and more solutions to get to the pilots and crowds.

Molfar said that in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivske directions the affected area is more than 10 km, but the immediate area of damage, where the fighting is active, is approximately 5-7 km. It shifts depending on the settlements and the environment.

"But in general, we can already work to a depth of 15 kilometers," said the Armed Forces officer.