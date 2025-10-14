Commission to consider deprivation of Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship on October 14 – source
On Tuesday, October 14, a presidential commission will consider the issue of depriving Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship. This was reported by a source in the authorities.
He denied the information of the Odesa media outlet Dumskaya that the commission had allegedly already decided to deprive Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship on October 13.
"There was no commission then. But today [October 14] it will be," the source said.
On October 12, Trukhanov recorded a video message, in which he said that a presidential commission was planning to consider revoking his Ukrainian citizenship. At the same time, he denied that he had a Russian passport.
On October 14, in a commentary to Suspilne, the mayor of Odesa said that talk of his alleged Russian citizenship first arose in 2014 during the elections. He said he was ready to take a polygraph test.
Trukhanov added that he had contacted the Russian diplomatic mission at the time and received a response stating that he allegedly did not have a passport of the aggressor state. He passed this information to the Verkhovna Rada .
- In 2016, Slidstvo.Info claimed that Trukhanov has Russian citizenship and owns 20 offshore companies.
- In 2017, Trukhanov revoked his Russian passport through a Russian court: the court declared the document illegal, as the mayor of Odesa said he had learned about its existence from the Internet.
- In 2022, Zelenskyy was already approached with a petition about Trukhanov, calling for him to "pay attention" to the actions and statements of the mayor of Odesa. The president then replied that he was not authorized to prosecute, terminate citizenship, etc..
- On October 14, a petition calling for the termination of Trukhanov's citizenship garnered more than 25,000 votes.
