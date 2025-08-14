Compulsory evacuation zone expanded in Donetsk region – 1879 children are there

Currently, there are approximately 1879 children in the settlements announced for evacuation

Evacuation from Donetsk region (Photo: Vadym Filashkin)

The zone of compulsory evacuation of families with children has once again been expanded in Donetsk region. About this reported vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

According to him, mandatory evacuation from the settlements of Druzhkivka, Andriivka, Varvarovka, Novoandriivka and Rohanske of the Andriivka community is starting.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations of Donetsk Oblast.

Filashkin said that there are approximately 1,879 children in the listed settlements.

"All structural subdivisions of the regional state administration, law enforcement officers, and local authorities have a clear and well-established evacuation mechanism. I called on them to organize the evacuation of the families with these children as soon as possible and to provide proper living conditions," Filashkin wrote.

In OVA on August 13 clarifiedthe organization reported that more than 18,000 children live in the government-controlled area of Donetsk. In just one week, 460 minors were evacuated.

The area from which the forced evacuation was announced (Photo: deepstatemap)