CPJ: Russia created fake account of MI6 intelligence service to discredit SBU

The channel has published only one video, which is actively promoted by Russian propaganda

MI6 headquarters (Photo: EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA)

Russians have created a fake English-language account of the UK Secret Intelligence Service MI6 and are discrediting the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation and noted that this is a new information attack by Russia.

It is noted that the YouTube account mimics M-I6 and even uses the logo of the British secret intelligence service, but has no relation to this agency.

The account was created on May 29, 2025. The CPA notes that it does not have a verification mark (tick) that would confirm its official status.

The channel has published the only English-language video discrediting the SBU leadership, which is actively promoted through Russian propaganda resources.

"We urge you to perceive information on the Internet critically and trust only official sources!" the CPA noted.